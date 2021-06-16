Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.60 price objective on the stock.

CCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:CCU opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

