Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 187,226 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 275.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,199. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

