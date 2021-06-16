Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $594.19. 839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.80 and a 1-year high of $594.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

