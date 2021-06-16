Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

