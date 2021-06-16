Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

