Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

CXP stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

