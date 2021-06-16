Columbia Financial (CLBK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK):

6/9/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. "

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

