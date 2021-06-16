Colliers Securities Weighs in on SeaChange International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SeaChange International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

