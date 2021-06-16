Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Market Capitalization Tops $442,738.92

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $442,738.92 and approximately $510.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.88 or 0.00757379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.60 or 0.07678701 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

