Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,738,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

