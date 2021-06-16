Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.56

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLIGF. Zacks Investment Research cut Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

