Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

CCO remained flat at $$2.90 on Friday. 20,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,836. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

