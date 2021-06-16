CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 6.2% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.39. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,520,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

