CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 833,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,046. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 5.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

