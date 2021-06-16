CKW Financial Group Sells 280 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,413. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81.

