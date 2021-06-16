CKW Financial Group Has $192,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 268,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 685,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 303,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

