CKW Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 73,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 165,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.