Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. 535,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

