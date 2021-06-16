Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. 535,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
