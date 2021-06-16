Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,287,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.