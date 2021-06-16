Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,092,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,448. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

