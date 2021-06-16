Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,653 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 83,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,017,212. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

