CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,751 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

