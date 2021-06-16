CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GAN by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter worth $17,081,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.34 million and a PE ratio of -20.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

