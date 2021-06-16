CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

