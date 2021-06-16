CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,954 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

