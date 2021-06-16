CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

