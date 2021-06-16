CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVAC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

