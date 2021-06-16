CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

