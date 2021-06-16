CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

