CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 17,243 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 395.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

