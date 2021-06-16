CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.80. CI Financial shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 895,538 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2314774 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

