Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 4.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

CHD stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. 25,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.