ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,767 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $675.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

