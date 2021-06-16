Christine Garvey Sells 889 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

