Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.19

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 1836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

