Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.78

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 38575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.26.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.