Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 101,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,654,092. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.