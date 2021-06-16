Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.19. 5,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

