Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 96,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,790. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

