Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.59. 31,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,594. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,379 shares of company stock worth $10,546,423 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

