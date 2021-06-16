Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CHMA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,821. The stock has a market cap of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

