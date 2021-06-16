Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
CHWY traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,873. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
