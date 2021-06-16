Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CHWY traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,873. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

