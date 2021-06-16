Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,297.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 53,024 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. 788,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.