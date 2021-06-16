Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 413,225 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413,225 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $201,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 7,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,149. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

