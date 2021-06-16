Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of John Bean Technologies worth $230,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $873,656. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.20. 4,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,053. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

