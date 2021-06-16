Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $286.57 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $286,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.39. 45,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,384. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

