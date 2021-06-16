Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $138.46 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $138,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on B shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

