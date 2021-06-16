Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 929,285 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $120,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 11,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

