Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

