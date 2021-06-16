Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.